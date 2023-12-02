Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Macaulay Culkin brought his children with him to his Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California,

The 42-year-old Home Alone star accepted a star on the Walk of Fame on Friday alongside his fiancée, Disney alum Brenda Song, 34, and their two sons Dakota, 2, and an infant born this year.

Culkin was seen kissing his youngest son, whose name has never been confirmed, atop his head. The infant donned a grey sweater vest and a pacifier in his mouth. In the row behind his parents, Dakota was spotted sitting on a family friend’s lap, wearing a mohawk.

During his acceptance speech, the actor expressed his gratitude to his wife and their two boys. He said, “I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am.”

“You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known,” he continued. “You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become my three favourite people. I love you so much.”

Song got candid about their growing family in an interview with The Cut, telling the outlet about how they’ve grown into a “hands-on” parenting style.

US actor Macaulay Culkin gestures near his partner Brenda Song and their son during a ceremony to unveil his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on December 1, 2023 in Hollywood. (AFP via Getty Images)

“My fiancé and I are very hands-on,” she told the outlet. “We don’t have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born... When I was working, my mom would bring [my son] to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day. People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester. To my girlfriends who are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can’t.”

“I think when you and your partner have kids, especially the first few months, you don’t have the patience to be polite with each other,” she continued. “Being communicative when you need help is so important. Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I’ll be putting my son down and my partner is like, ‘Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.’ “

US actor Macaulay Culkin gestures near his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Hollywood, California, on December 1, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

Sparks first flew between the longtime couple when they reportedly met on the set of their movie Changeland in Thailand. They were later romantically linked after they were photographed in July 2017 dining at Craig’s, an Italian restaurant and celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles.

Although the pair have notably kept their relationships off social media, they have occasionally shared their milestones with the public, including welcoming their son Dakota Song Culkin, on 5 April 2021, and revealing that they were engaged as of late last year.

“Macaulay and Brenda have loved being together as a family since welcoming Dakota,” a source shared with People. “The engagement is the natural next step for them. They are excited for their future together.”