Machine Gun Kelly has shared a video of multiple leeches on his stomach in a new social media post.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted the video on his Instagram Stories on Friday (16 December).

He captioned the short clip: “My best friends.”

In August, the musician shared a post of his bloody face after he smashed a wine glass on it.

This was the second time he had filmed his injuries after breaking glassware on his head.

Earlier this year, actor and Machine Gun Kelly’s fiancée Megan Fox revealed they have drunk each other’s blood “for ritual purposes”.

In an interview with Glamour UK, the Jennifer’s Body actor said that when she drinks her partner’s blood, “it’s for a passage or it is used for a reason”.

She added: “And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

The 36-year-old also told the magazine that Kelly is more “hectic and chaotic” when it comes to drinking blood.

Screenshot of the leeches video Machine Gun Kelly posted on Friday (16 December) (Instagram/@machinegunkelly)

“He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” she continued.

In February 2021, Kelly revealed he wears a necklace with a drop of Fox’s blood in it.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Kelly explained the necklace was a gift from Fox early on in their relationship.

“Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this is really new in our relationship,” he told DeGeneres.

He said he was “kind of freaking out” about not being able to visit Fox, who was filming in Bulgaria at the time.

“And yeah, I mean, some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever, she gave me her DNA,” he added.