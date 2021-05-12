Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he wears Megan Fox’s blood in a necklace

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed why he has a necklace containing a drop of his girlfriend Megan Fox’s blood.

The singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, first shared the unique jewellery design on Valentine’s Day, when he posted a photo of the necklace to his Instagram.

“I wear your blood around my neck,” he captioned an album of photos, including one of a circular vial filled with what appears to be a single drop of blood.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the 31-year-old was asked about the story behind the necklace, with DeGeneres asking: “Was that your idea or did she fall down and hurt herself and you had a little thing, and you said: ‘Let me just…’ What happened?”

In response to the inquiry, the In These Walls singer said that he actually received the gift from Fox early on in the couple’s relationship, explaining: “Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this is really new in our relationship.”

According to Machine Gun Kelly, the situation was made even more stressful because he didn’t have a passport at the time, and Fox was going to be filming in Bulgaria, which meant he would not be able to visit.

“So I was kind of freaking out,” he continued. “Like, ‘Oh you’re going to leave and I can’t even come see you’ or whatever.

“And yeah, I mean, some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever, she gave me her DNA.”

The rapper then revealed that he actually had the vial on him, which he fished out of his pocket to show DeGeneres.

“I brought it with me,” he told the host, adding that “of course” he still has it.

After offering the talk-show host a close-up view of the vial, DeGeneres responded: “It’s beautiful.”

Fortunately for the couple, Machine Gun Kelly also revealed he was able to acquire a passport, with the help of Bernie Sanders’ team.

In response to a question about whether he had ever gotten his passport, the singer said: “I did! You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders.”

Machine Gun Kelly then took the opportunity to offer his gratitude to the former presidential candidate, continuing: “Thank you so much! I haven’t even talked to him since this happened - thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that.

“I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship’s going strong. So thank you so much.”

The admission prompted DeGeneres to add: “That’s fantastic. Bernie Sanders got you to Bulgaria and also to save your relationship possibly.”

Fox, who separated from her husband Brian Austin Green in 2019, and Machine Gun Kelly first met in 2020 on the set ofMidnight In The Switchgrass. The pair reportedly began officially dating in June of that year.