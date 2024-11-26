How to watch the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be like no other.

This year, the iconic event will feature 10 performance groups, 11 marching bands, 17 massive character balloons, 22 floats, 15 historic inflatables, and 700 clowns, as well as appearances from fan favorite stars like Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Ariana Madix, Coco Jones, and Walker Hayes.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be available to watch on NBC, Peacock, and Furbo. The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on the Upper West Side in Manhattan and finish around noon outside the Macy’s flagship store at 34th Street Herald Square. Additionally, there will be an encore show broadcast at 2 p.m.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Gutherie, and Al Roker are set to be this year’s co-hosts.

Just two years away from its 100th anniversary, the legendary affair has been a holiday favorite for not just New Yorkers but families across the country. Every year since 1924, the world’s largest pageant has been held on the fourth Thursday in November.

The department store chain inadvertently replaced the preceding seasonal celebration of Ragamuffin Day, which saw children dress up as beggars to go from door to door asking for sweet treats.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City ( Getty Images )

It wasn’t until Anthony Frederick Sarg, a marionette performer in charge of the store’s window display, suggested the parade include balloons — making the gigantic floats a staple of the parade. Felix the Cat is remembered as the first pop culture character featured in the parade in 1931. Three years later, Mickey Mouse made his debut.

In recent years, viewers have enjoyed seeing characters such as Spongebob Squarepants and Snoopy gracefully float between the city skyscrapers.

This year, young fans can expect to see Minnie Mouse, Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, Spider-Man, Marshall from PAW Patrol, Goku from Dragon Ball, and Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf.

According to NBC, there will also be six new floats unveiled at the 2024 parade: Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo, Masterfeast by Netflix, Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade, Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line, Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon & Paramount, and Candy Cosmos by Haribo.

Broadway performances from Hell’s Kitchen, The Outsiders, and Death Becomes Her will take place, as well as a festive special from the Radio City Rockettes.

Fresh from their first WNBA championship win, the New York Liberty will grace this year’s lineup alongside their mascot Ellie the Elephant and performers Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Loud Luxury, and Kylie Minogue.

Meanwhile, Community star Alison Brie will cut the ribbon to begin the procession.

Those who wish to secure a spot along the parade route should bring a rain jacket. The forecast for Thanksgiving includes rain with winds of less than 10 miles an hour. The Macy’s parade will go as planned, so long as the winds stay under 23 miles per hour.