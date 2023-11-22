Watch live: Thanksgiving balloons spring to life for Macy’s parade

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Thanksgiving balloons are inflated on Wednesday, 22 November, before floating through New York City for Thursday’s Macy’s parade.

Twenty-five balloons will be on display through the streets of the city, including a Beagle Scout Snoopy and a Pikachu.

The parade will also feature 31 floats, 18 celebrities, 11 marching bands, and six “balloonicles,” Macy’s said.

The first Macy’s parade was held in 1924 when New York City store employees put on a show in the hope that it would inspire people to shop - it even included live animals in the show.

Inflatable characters were introduced in 1927 when artist and puppeteer Tony Sarg designed a Felix the Cat balloon.

Tomorrow’s events will start at 8.30am ET and end around noon.

The route will run south from West 77th Street & Central Park West on the Upper West Side to Macy’s Herald Square in the Garment District.