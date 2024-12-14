Madonna divides fans with AI-generated photos of her and Pope Francis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Madonna fans are divided over her latest social media post.

The “Material Girl” singer, whose real name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, sent her followers spiraling after she rang in the weekend with two AI-generated photos of her and Pope Francis.

The first photo shared on her Instagram story featured Madonna, 66, snuggled next to the head of the Catholic Church in a black lace dress. Pope Francis looked as if he was grabbing her arm with his nose pressed to her cheek. “Going into the weekend like… … …,” her caption read.

“Feels good to be seen,” she wrote on the next slide alongside the second image of her in a black bustier. In this photo, Pope Francis was made to look like he was talking to Madonna with his arm around her waist.

Madonna tagged @rickdick_, the meme artist’s Instagram account, below the caption in red.

open image in gallery The first AI-generated photo posted on Madonna’s Instagram story on December 13 shows Pope Francis hugging her ( Instagram/Madonna )

open image in gallery The second AI-generated photo shared online by Madonna of her and Pope Francis with the caption: ‘Feels good to be seen’ ( Instagram/Madonna )

Though the controversial images were meant to be a joke, some of the “Popular” icon’s fans weren’t impressed or amused. In fact, they believed her posts were “creepy” and “inappropriate.”

On X/Twitter, several bothered individuals voiced their opinions. “This is creepy as hell,” one person proclaimed, while another noted: “It’s funny and pathetic at the same time.”

A third said: “This is another web full filling tentative of AI s***. Nonsense, sad and a useless use of modern tools. What is the message? what do you want to say?”

Yet, amid all the criticisms, many of Madonna’s supporters defended her, arguing these photos were an extension of her humor.

“What ‘fans’ are actually angry? We love her wicked sense of humor. She simply reposted photos that were going around for days,” one individual commented on X. Meanwhile, a second said: “She’s so real for that omg.”

Madonna’s history with the Catholic church goes back to 1989 when she came out with her music video for “Like a Prayer” which sexualized Jesus and featured burning crosses.

The video was banned by the Vatican shortly after its release. Roman Catholic historian Roberto de Mattei said: “The video is a blasphemy and insult because it shows immorals inside a church.”

Other members of the Catholic church were bothered by the video, too, discouraging their congregations and communities from listening to Madonna.

In May 2022, the “Hung Up” performer reached out to Pope Francis via X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Madonna claims she’s a ‘good catholic’ in message to Pope Francis on X ( X/Madonna )

She wrote: “Hello@Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear! It’s been a few decades since my last confession.

“Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters? I’ve been excommunicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely, Madonna,” she finished.