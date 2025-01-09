Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bride made the decision to wash off her bridal makeup done by a professional just 20 minutes before her wedding.

Lauren Avery posted a TikTok on Tuesday (January 7) that documented the ordeal as she bashed various aspects of her makeup, from her lip color being too pink to her foundation not being blended into her neck.

The video quickly went viral with many makeup artists weighing in to share how devastating it would be to watch their business get insulted in this manner.

On Wednesday (January 8) Avery’s makeup artist created a TikTok account of her own under the username @twirlyshears and posted a video to give her side of the story.

“I honestly was shocked to see this,” she began, noting that the bride’s wedding took place back in August. “There were no indicators that she was unhappy.”

The makeup artist said that over the course of her 20-year career, she has learnt to read her clients’ body language in case they’re lying about liking their look.

open image in gallery Avery reapplied her makeup herself 20 minutes before the wedding ( TikTok/laurenaveryh )

She said that prior to the wedding, they had done a trial session where the bride provided feedback, such as changing her eyeshadow color and adding more bronzer, but told her she “loved” the rest of her makeup.

“Her washing off her makeup doesn’t really bother me,” she continued. “It’s her money down the drain.”

What did offend the makeup artist was “the bride’s character.” She explained how easy Avery was to work with, leaving her blindsided by her post on TikTok.

“Brides, if you’re getting married, you don’t have to hire a makeup artist,” she said. “If you love the way that you do your own makeup then do it on your wedding day.”

The makeup artist also urged any bride who hires a makeup artist to communicate with them about how they feel. “You are not going to offend us. You’re paying for our service, and it’s our job to make sure you’re comfortable,” she said. “Just communicate. Let us know what’s going on.”

Her video concluded as she thanked all of the makeup artists who also made TikToks to show their support for her.

As of January 9, her response has received over 30 million views with many people turning to the comments section to share messages of support and question why the bride waited months to post her video.

“I knew her character as soon as she said ‘I can’t wait to post this on TikTok’..you handled this with grace,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Such a good response. You are the bigger person for approaching this in such a loving and professional manner!”