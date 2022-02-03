Malin Andersson has welcomed a baby girl to her and boyfriend Jared’s family.

The former Love Island star announced the news via a representative to the MailOnline on Thursday, who said the couple are “completely in love” with the new arrival.

The birth comes three years after the death of Andersson’s first daughter, Consy, who was born seven weeks premature and died four weeks after the birth.

Andersson’s spokesperson said: “We are super excited to share that Malin gave birth to a healthy baby girl last Friday 28 January on her due date.

“She and her partner are completely in love and are taking this time as a family to enjoy the baby bubble but she can’t wait to share more with everyone soon.”

The TV personality announced that she was expecting a baby with Jared in August, two months after she went public with their relationship.

She posted a black-and-white photograph of herself and Jared cradling her baby bump on Instagram and wrote: “My next chapter. My new beginning. My happy ending. My entire universe. All mine.”

During her baby’s gender reveal party, Andersson told OK! that the baby shares the same due date as Consy, which made the pregnancy “even more special”.

When she found out she was having a baby girl, she said: “It made me feel really emotional. It confirmed it was real, in a weird way. It was like a little miracle and a blessing.”

Andersson shared a photograph of herself beaming when she reached full term in her pregnancy last week.

She proudly showed off her baby bump in an Instagram post and wrote: “I MADE IT!!! I’m full term, 37 weeks... and my baby shower is today.”

In April last year, Andersson revealed she had also suffered a miscarriage two years after she lost Consy, telling fans: “I found out I was pregnant – and I then soon after miscarried. It pains me to talk about this in detail right now due to what happened to Consy.

“But I want you all to know that miscarriage doesn’t discriminate and it can happen to anyone. Even when you think you have gone through enough.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.