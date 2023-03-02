Man defended after refusing to let crying child take last spot on Formula 1 test ride

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People are defending a man who went viral on TikTok after posting a video where he refused to let a crying child take his spot on a model Formula 1 ride.

In the video, the man can be seen standing next to a model of an F1 racing car when the camera pans to show a queue that had formed behind him, which included two children.

A sign is visible, saying that the exhibit closes at 4.55 pm and visitors should “please consider this when joining the queue”.

The next clip showed a crying child being turned away as the TikToker grinned while sitting and enjoying the model vehicle experience.

“When they say you’re the last one able to ride today and you deny the little kid behind you asking to trade places,” the user named @myrightmiddletoe wrote in the caption of his video.

The viral video has been viewed by over 9 million people so far. It has also received over 6,400 comments.

While some have condemned the content creator for his actions, plenty of people have shown support for by saying they would probably “do the same thing”.

“I would do the same not gonna miss out on the F1 test drive lol,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “This is a valuable ‘life’s not fair’ moment.”

One person wrote: “Gotta teach them you don’t always get what you want in life!”

In another viral TikTok video this week, an 89-year-old grandfather named Joe received supportive comments after he filmed himself getting ready for his first date in 30 years, only to be stood up.

The video has been viewed more than a million times, and viewers have shared their encouraging responses to Joe’s attempt.