Man goes viral for hunting down rainbow sprinkles for pregnant girlfriend’s sundae

A man has shown how far he was willing to go in order to help his pregnant girlfriend achieve the perfect sundae.

Pete Cucinotti recently took to TikTok to explain how difficult it was for him to locate rainbow sprinkles. “My pregnant girlfriend just asked me to get her vanilla ice cream while I was at the store, so I had the bright idea to get chocolate sauce, caramel, sprinkles, cherries…” he started out the video.

His idea was to make her a sundae to elevate his girlfriend’s original idea of just having plain ice cream. But when he started to look for the sprinkles, they only came in one color, green. “I realized that when I get home, even though I’m going above and beyond to make her sundaes, she’s gonna be disappointed that they’re not rainbow sprinkles,” Cucinotti continued.

This led him to drive to a second grocery store on the hunt for rainbow sprinkles, which he revealed was also not successful. “Apparently these are a hot commodity right now,” he joked of the elusive rainbow-colored sprinkles.

“The reason I’m making this video is because it’s hilarious to me that sprinkles don’t have any flavor, but I know my girlfriend and I know the aesthetics of her sundaes is really going to matter to her.”

After going to the third store, Cucinotti ended up finding the rainbow sprinkles. “Moral of the story gentlemen: You always have to be two steps ahead,” the video ended.

His TikTok went on to receive more than four million views, with many people taking to the comments to gush over the amount of effort he had put into such a simple request.

“I would’ve cried cause I said vanilla ice cream not a sundae,” one comment read.

“I only wish to be loved like this,” another commenter agreed.

Another viewer said they understood where Cucinotti’s girlfriend was coming from, writing: “My husband did this for me because you are right our whole day will be ruined because they weren’t rainbow sprinkles.”

Other viewers reflected on their own stories of partners going above and beyond for their loved ones.

“My mom likes those little Starbucks glass bottle coffees but only in the mocha flavor, my step dad will go to multiple stores to find them for her when she needs more. To be loved is to be known,” one person relayed in the comments.

“I sent my husband to the store for chips for dinner. He brought back the chips for dinner and also the spicy ones I like with dip (they’re what I really wanted),” another story from the comments read.

A third viewer jokingly admitted they’d experienced something similar to Cucinotta’s plight. “I encountered the same thing once with Rolaids, HAD to be the cherry flavor, couldn’t find the cherry flavor, I was SCARED TO DEATH to come home and face her w/o the cherry flavor,” they wrote.