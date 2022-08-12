Man wins £3m Cornwall home after entering raffle for £25

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man from Leceister has won a £3m house in Cornwall after paying £25 to enter an online draw.

Uttam Parmar, 58, was named the winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw this week, which saw him win a four-bedroom home in the village of Rock with views over the Camel Estuary.

Parmar, an operations manager, currently lives with his wife Raki, 53, in a four-bedroom home in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire.

Omaze is a fundraising company that partners with charities and nonprofits and gives people the chance to win “life-changing prizes”.

The company currently has a £2.5m beach house in Kent up for grabs, as well as £125,000 in cash.

Of his win, Parmar – who is father to Aaron, 26 – said: “When Omaze called to tell us we’d won a prize, we were actually at the hospital.

“We were so excited that we might have won the grand prize, we called our son Aaron to see if the winning entry code matched ours. When he triple checked the numbers matched, we must’ve burst his eardrums screaming down the phone!

“Although, we still didn’t believe we’d won until we got back to our house and Omaze told us in person.”

Parmar said that he has entered every Omaze draw since they started their Million Pound Houses competition in 2020.

“So patience really is a virtue,” he added. “I’ve now won my own piece of paradise – this house is definitely my favourite one they’ve offered!”

Mr Parmar could be swapping life in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, for the Cornish countryside after the win (Omaze/PA) (PA Media)

The home comes mortgage free with legal fees and stamp duty included. He has also been given £50,000 cash to help him “settle in”.

The 4,200 sq ft property sits on more than five acres of land. There is a hot tub, an internal courtyard, and an open fireplace.

The home also comes fully furnished, has a dedicated wet room, and each of the four bedrooms has its own ensuite.

“I never dreamed I’d win anything as extravagant as a £3m house!” Parmar continued. “We’ve holidayed in Cornwall over the years and always thought it would be incredible to have a place here – and now we do – we’re still pinching ourselves.

“We have a large extended family – so no doubt they’ll all be asking to have their next birthday parties here.”

Parmar said the family is still undecided whether they will rent, sell, or live in the property, but calls it the “best dilemma we’ve ever had”.

Money raised from the draw for the house has gone to Blood Cancer UK. Money raised from ticket sales for the Kent home will go to small charities across the UK via Global’s Make Some Noise.