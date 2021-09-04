A conveyancing company has called for house hunters to apply for the role of “mansion tester” to stay in a luxury country house worth £3m.

My Home Move Conveyancing will pay the successful applicant £500 to stay in Manor Holcombe, a Georgian manor house in Somerset, for three days and two nights to put the company’s online conveyancing services “to the test”.

The eight-bedroom Grade II-listed house features extensive gardens, a private heated outdoor pool, a hot tub, treehouse, playground, gym and games room.It includes a team of staff who look after the house and grounds.

According to the Manor Holcombe website, the property is located “a stroll away from a Michelin star restaurant, a pub and glorious countryside walks”.

The tester must be a “detail-oriented, luxury-seeking house hunter” and will be required to report back to My Home Move Conveyancing on their experience at the manor and the firm’s online services.

“If you’ve always dreamt of relaxing in your own indoor swimming pool, fancied practicing pool in a private games room or wishes you could have a supersized private garden to take a stroll in, then we want to hear from you,” says the job listing.

Entries close at 12pm on Monday 13 September, and applicants will have to be available from 21 to 23 September to stay at the manor.

Dev Malle, chief business development officer, told Metro: “Buying a new house is an incredibly exciting experience, but it can also be quite daunting – finding the right legal service is often part of the challenge.

“That’s why we wanted to put our expertise to the test, as well as giving prospective house hunters a little taste of luxury as they review our online service, all while getting paid to do so.”