Marc Anthony’s now-fiancée Nadia Ferreira has revealed that she and the artist are engaged, months after they made their relationship Instagram official.

The 23-year-old model shared the news on her Instagram Story on Thursday. The post included a picture of her hand, on which she wore a diamond engagement ring on her finger. The 53-year-old musician, whose hand was placed on top of Ferreira’s, could also be seen with a black tattoo around his finger.

Ferreira also tagged Anthony in the post, which she captioned: “Engagement Partyyyyy!!!” along with a ring emoji.

Before announcing her engagement, Ferreira had documented her and Anthony’s trip to Miami, alongside their friends, on her Instagram. In the posts, she could be toasting champagne, on a boat, and out at a restaurant.

As of Friday, Anthony has yet to publicly share or post about the engagement on his own social media.

However, the singer has shared a number of posts with the former Miss Universe Paraguay, including one shared last month in which she could be seen sitting on his lap and smiling. “May God multiply all that you wish for us,” Anthony wrote in the caption.

(nadiatferreira/Instagram)

Last month, Ferreira also shared a photo on Instagram with her then-boyfriend, with the caption reading: “Love is in the air.”

More recently, the supermodel posted photos on Instagram in honour of her 23rd birthday celebrations. In one post, she could be seen on a plane with Anthony, next to two glasses of champagne and a birthday cake. The following day, she shared photos with the Grammy-Award winner and their friends at Walt Disney World. The couple’s announcement comes after they went Instagram official in March.

Prior to his relationship with Ferreira, Anthony has been married three times. He was married to model Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014, and actor Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017.

He’s also a father to two children, Ariana, 28, and Chase, 26, with his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, and two children, Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 18, with Torres.

Anthony and Lopez also share 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian. The 52-year-old singer announced her second engagement to Ben Affleck last month, after the couple was previously engaged in the early 2000s.