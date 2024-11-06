Marco Pierre White passionately defends chefs using microwaves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marco Pierre White has shared his verdict on the humble microwave.

Microwaves, which have been a staple in UK kitchens since they were first launched onto the market back in the Seventies, have long been lambasted by professional chefs, including Raymond Blanc and Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsey as a device for “lazy cooks”.

However, White, 62, who has previously made headlines for serving 3-D printed vegan “steaks” in his restaurants, has no qualms about the electromagnetic oven.

Speaking to The Times, White dubbed microwaves “sensational things” and revealed he thinks they’re far better at preparing kippers than any other technique, like boiling or grilling.

“Most people put them under the grill, which intensifies the salt,” he said.

“Then you’ve got that pathetic way they do, where they call it jugged kippers where they drop it in a jug of boiling water — forget it, because all that does is wash off flavour.”

Asked for his own technique, White explained: “On a plate, paint it with butter, wrap in cling film, in the microwave, two to two and a half minutes. The best way of cooking kippers. Head on and everything.”

open image in gallery Marco Pierre White has defended the microwave as a cooking device ( PA )

In 1995, White became the first British chef to receive three stars in the Michelin Guide. However, he famously handed them back five years later in rejection of the rating system.

Speaking of how he used the microwave to prepare veal kidney at his restaurants, the acclaimed chef said:“When we used to cook veal kidney in the fat, we’d start them in the microwave because they’d cook from the inside out.

“The best way of cooking marrowbone is in the microwave, the best. If you want to warm up a fish terrine, in the microwave, it’s the best,” he added.

open image in gallery The acclaimed chef became the first in Britain to recieve three stars in the Michelin Guide ( PA )

Back in 2008, White caused controversy when he went to a black cab drivers’ cafe and told the cook that microwaves were better than a grill at cooking bacon on Marco’s Great British Feast.

“Put four rashers on a plate,” he told the owner. “Two, two and a half minutes: bingo… It comes out better in a microwave.

“It will revolutionise your kitchen,” he claimed.