Fans think Margaret Qualley’s Cannes 2024 look is a nod to her mother Andie MacDowell

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is well underway with movie previews and parades of eclectic fashion spewing on the red carpet.

From Selena Gomez to Anya Taylor-Joy, stars are flocking to the French Riveria and bringing their best designer wear with them too. Those invited to the premieres and press conferences flash smiles for the cameras in exquisite garb that follows the opulent aesthetic.

Amid the dazzling diamond chokers and sophisticated gowns, actors don odes to their characters, their predecessors, and even their parents with unique accessories added to their ensembles.

On 18 May, Margaret Qualley seemed to pay homage to her mother, Andie MacDowell, with a headpiece she wore to the Kinds of Kindness press conference – at least fans think so.

The 29-year-old Maid actress wore a wide ivory sun hat with a long-stemmed broach pinning the front rim up. In addition to their obvious resemblance, viewers thought Qualley looked strikingly similar to her mom when she starred in the 1994 film, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

At one point in the movie, MacDowell wears a navy blue wide-brimmed sun hat with an enlarged bow wrapping the top. Though the two accessories weren’t the same in colour or shape, they’re in the same style category, which some thought Qualley purposefully picked.

Margaret Qualley wore a floppy disk hat to Cannes Film Festival 2024 ( Getty Images )

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user posted a side-by-side comparison of Qualley at Cannes wearing her hat and MacDowell in the film.

The caption read: “Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell, 30 years apart.”

By putting the two images together, the X user was insinuating that Qualley’s floppy disk hat was an intentional tribute to her mom.

“Omg sisters,” a fan said, while another wrote: “I still I can’t believe Margaret is Andie’s daughter!!! But yet she got her beauty!!!”

A third remarked: “I would like to personally thank Margaret Qualley for wearing this hat.”

During the conference, Emma Stone, another Kinds of Kindness actress, asked for her co-stars‘ help with answering one question. Stone looked to her castmates, hoping one of them would offer an answer.

Qualley didn’t bite her tongue, but she ignored the question. She asked: “Do you like my hat?”

Kinds of Kindness is set to hit theatres on 21 June 2024.