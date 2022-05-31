Margaret Qualley shows off diamond ring as she confirms engagement to Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley has confirmed she is engaged to music producer Jack Antonoff in a post shared to her Instagram on Tuesday.

The Maid actress and the Bleachers musician have reportedly been dating since last summer, making their public debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March of this year. People initially reported on 30 May that the two were engaged.

In a heartwarming post shared to her Instagram page on 31 May, Qualley gave fans a glimpse at her diamond ring as she hugged her new fiancé from behind. “Oh I love him!” she captioned the post.

The slideshow featured three outdoor selfies of the pair, with Qualley resting her head on Antonoff’s neck. In the fourth image, Qualley is seen kissing Antonoff’s cheek as he snaps a polaroid photograph.

Fans speculated that the couple were engaged after Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger at Cannes Film Festival last week, where she was attending the premiere of her new film, Stars At Noon, which also features the actor Joe Alwyn. The film won the festival’s Grand Prix award.

Qualley, 27, is the daughter of actor Andie Macdowell. Antonoff, 38, previously dated actor and director Lena Dunham. He is the frontman of the band Bleachers, as well as a producer, whose credits include Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde.

While the couple have maintained a low-profile, the two have previously shared loving images together on social media. After the two attended the 2022 Critics Choice Awards back in March, Qualley posted photos with her date via Instagram, with the caption: “Date night”.

In April, Qualley supported Antonoff at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where he won the award for Producer of the Year. The musician shared a mirror selfie of the couple to his Instagram from the ceremony.

Friends and fans of the couple offered their congratulations in the comments section under Qualley’s post. Glee actor Dianna Agron commented, “CONGRATULATIONS,” while comedian Mike Birbiglia wrote, “Love love love love love this news.”