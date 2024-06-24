Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have opened up about married life together – and the one thing they fight over.

Robbie, 33, and Ackerley, 34, met in 2013 while filming Suite Francaise, a Second World War romantic drama, in Belgium.

The Barbie star had been an actor on the rise at the time, having enjoyed success as a soap star playing Donna Freedman in Neighbours. Ackerley, who is from Guildford, Surrey, was working on the film as an assistant director.

The couple – who rarely make public appearances together – are notoriously private about their relationship. In 2016, they married in a secret ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

In a new interview with The Times, Robbie and Ackerley gave fans a little insight into their marriage.

Asked whether they ever have arguments at home, Ackerley said the topic that he and Robbie clash over is chocolate biscuits – specifically “whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better”.

Similar to the English brand of Penguin biscuits, Tim Tams are an Australian treat consisting of two malted biscuits separated by a hard chocolate cream filling and coated in a thin layer of chocolate.

He added that he wished “there was more of a sporting rivalry” between Australia and the UK, noting that he “feels like an honorary Aussie” and “Margot feels like an honorary Brit”.

The couple, who do not have children, also revealed that when they are not away from one another working, they spend “24 hours a day” together.

They also, he said, do not separate business and pleasure. “It’s seamless,” said Ackerley. “We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

The pair gave the rare joint interview in promotion of their new gin venture, called Papa Salt, which launched in London at the Harvey Nichols department store last week.

Also involved in Papa Salt is British film producer Josey McNamara. Charlie Maas and Regan Riskas are also investors in the company.

Robbie explained that the idea to make a gin company arose after she moved from London to Los Angeles in 2016, where the quality of botanicals on offer was considerably worse.

“It was just a funny conversation, but then we started thinking, ‘How hard is it to make a gin?’” she recalled.