Margot Robbie has said she is “really flattered” by the attention her feet have received in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie.

In the film, which was released in the UK on Friday (21 July), several closeup shots reveal Robbie’s perfectly arched feet. In one scene that went viral after the official trailer released in April, Robbie slips out of a pair of fluffy pink heels. However, instead of standing normally, Robbie’s Barbie stays on her tiptoes in a nod to how the toy doll appears.

While fans have praised Gerwig for the film’s attention to detail, it appears that others have become obsessed with Robbie’s feet.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Robbie appeared alongside her co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s boyfriend Ken in the film, and reflected on the moment she realised her feet had become highly documented by fans on the internet.

“I hadn’t Googled myself before,” Robbie explained. “And I wrote in ‘Margot Robbie,’ and before I finished writing ‘Robbie,’ ‘Margot Robbie feet’ came up.”

After she clicked on the Google search suggestion, Robbie realised that some people had become obsessed with her feet.

“There were like pictures zoomed in on my feet and people writing about it, someone had made a video compilation of footage of my feet. I was like, ‘Oh wow!’ This is like a thing, I didn’t realise,” she said.

Margot Robbie’s feet in ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros. Pictures / YouTube)

“I’ve been lucky enough to be in some really iconic films but there’s been some shots of my feet that I think have only encouraged this notion,” she explained

“I’m really flattered that people are really excited about my feet,” Robbie insisted, adding: “I think that’s lovely.”

Gosling then cracked open a canned drink and made a toast, saying: “To Margot’s feet!”

Reacting to the initial video clip of Robbie’s feet that went viral before the film’s release, American model Chrissy Teigan tweeted: “I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot.”

In a recent interview with Fandango, Robbie provided all of the answers to Tiegan’s burning questions.

“They are my feet,” the Australian actor confirmed, adding that it only took “probably about eight takes, wasn’t that many”.

Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

“I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor – double-sided tape – for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off. So that I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it,” she explained nonchalantly.

“I wasn’t in like a harness or anything. I just walked up and kind of held onto the bar above camera.”

The Wolf of Wall Street actor added that she does not like having a body double or what is known as “inserts” added to scenes.

“I always try and do my own inserts, like I don’t like when I watch a movie, and I know it’s not my hands. I hate that so much. I always say to the director, ‘Please let me do all my own things.’ I don’t like knowing I didn’t do it.”

The movie follows Robbie’s titular character along her journey to the human world to find true happiness after getting kicked out from Barbieland.

Read The Independent’s five-star review of Barbie here. Barbie is out in cinemas now.