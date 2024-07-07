Margot Robbie is pregnant with first baby with husband Tom Ackerley, says report

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Margot Robbie is reportedly pregnant with her first baby.

The 34-year-old Barbie actor and her husband, actor and film producer Tom Ackerley, 34, are expecting their first child together, multiple sources told People. The couple, who were married in 2016 have yet to speak out about the news.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.

Robbie and Ackerly first met back in 2013 while they were filming Suite Francaise, a Second World War romantic drama, in Belgium. At the time Robbie was still rising to fame as an actor and Ackerly was the film’s assistant director.

One year later, they launched a production company together called LuckyChap which has gone on to produce major movies including Birds of Prey and Barbie, both of which starred Robbie in the lead role.

The two are known for keeping their personal lives private. Their engagement was never announced and they were married in a secret ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

The Suicide Squad actor told Vogue back in May 2016 that her relationship with “the best-looking guy in London” was unexpected.

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,” she said. “And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him.”

Robbie continued: “But I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

Robbie has previously voiced her annoyance at being continuously asked in interviews when she would be having children.

“It made me really angry; how dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she said back in 2019 to Radio Times.

“Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

“I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she added. “You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Recently, the couple opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Times. When asked whether or not they argue at home, Acklerley explained that their most common fight is over chocolate biscuits and “whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better.”

He added that he wished “there was more of a sporting rivalry” between Australia and the UK, noting that he “feels like an honorary Aussie” while “Margot feels like an honorary Brit.”

They also revealed that when both of them aren’t working, they spend 24 hours a day together.

“It’s seamless,” Ackerley said. “We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”