Maria Shriver reveals how she avoids conflict as a mother-in-law: ‘I zip my mouth’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Maria Shriver has revealed how she avoids conflict as a mother-in-law while offering advice to other in-laws.

During a recent appearance onToday with Hoda & Jenna, the 67-year-old author was asked for her advice during a new installment of the show’s “Social Dilemmas” segment.

The segment saw hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager ask Shriver, whose daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is married to Chris Pratt, how she would respond to a fan and fellow mother who was asking for advice regarding a problem with her mother-in-law.

“My mother-in-law is a big help with the kids, but she’s constantly zinging me over my parenting style,” Hoda Kotb read aloud from the letter. “How do I let her know I appreciate her help, but I would appreciate her laying off the comments, too?”

In response, Shriver revealed what she does to avoid conflicts within her own family.

“I’m a mother-in-law,” she said. “So I zip my mouth, I don’t want that problem.”

Kotb then asked Shriver what she’d do if the children in this situation were “not behaving,” or were “saying rude things” that “nobody else corrected”. In response, the former First Lady of California echoed her initial statement, adding: “I try to really zip my mouth.”

She acknowledged that the problem is “different” for the mother who sent the letter, as Shriver said she’s offering the advice as someone who is the mother to a daughter and who has a son-in-law.

However, Shriver then shared how she would address the situation if she were the mother in question: “I love that you’re such a great help. We wouldn’t be able to do it without you… but it sometimes hurts my feelings when you criticise. I’m still trying to figure it out. I really love your support.”

She also claimed that, while the fan’s husband could step in and say something to his mother, it may not necessarily go well.

“You hear these stories of when the husband does say something,” she said. “Then there’s estrangement.”

Over the years, Shriver has publicly shown her support for son-in-law Chris Pratt on social media. Last month, Pratt took to Instagram to celebrate his wedding anniversary with his wife, who he shares two daughters, Lyla, two, and Eloise, one, with. In the comments of the post, Shriver congratulated the couple on the milestone and praised their relationship.

“Bravo to you both. I’m so happy for you, for your children, for all who know and love you,” she wrote. “Your love inspires your kindness, elevates others [and] your compassion moves us all, thank you both for lighting up my life. I’m so happy you have one another love looks good on you both shine on.”

In May, Shriver also shared her candid response to Pratt’s Instagram photo of his foot, which zoomed in on his toenail. “What is this,” she wrote in the comments of his post.

Along with Katherine, Shriver and her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger share three children: Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25.