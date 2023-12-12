Influencer Maria Sofia Valim dies age 19 after emergency liver transplant

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazilian influencer Maria Sofia Valim has died at the age of 19 due to health complications following an emergency liver transplant.

Her father, Vitor Valim - who is the mayor of the municipality of Caucaia in Ceará, a state in northeastern Brazil - announced her unexpected passing in a statement shared to Instagram on Saturday 9 December. “It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia,” he wrote in the statement, per English translation. “Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering.”

In the caption, he asked for “understanding” during the difficult time and noted that “wake and burial ceremonies will be restricted to family only”.

On 5 December, the influencer’s father first shared that Maria Sofia was experiencing health complications and required a liver transplant. Two days later, he revealed that the aspiring lawyer found a donor match for the liver transplant and had successfully undergone the procedure.

“After following the legal procedures and joining the liver transplant queue, Sofia was able to find a donor due to the urgency of her case,” Vitor wrote on Instagram, per the New York Post translation. “This morning a compatible donor was found and the surgery was carried out successfully. However, the next 48 hours will still be observation so that we can know if Sofia’s body will accept the new organ.”

Maria Sofia had amassed more than 100,000 followers on Instagram before her death. In a report from CNN Brazil, the influencer was described as frequently posting about her travels, gym routine, skin care, and preferences for luxury brands. She was studying to become a lawyer prior to her untimely passing.

One of her final Instagram posts showed Maria Sofia at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Brazil on 25 November. The 12-time Grammy singer finished her string of tour dates in Rio de Janeiro last month, as part of the South American leg of her record-breaking tour. In the photo, Maria Sofia is seen smiling with one hand raised in the air.

Following news of her passing, both fans and fellow influencers have shared their condolences in the comments section of Maria Sofia’s post.

“The most beautiful princess!” commented influencer Livia Benocio. “You shone here and you will shine like a little star beside our Father! Rest in peace. Family and friends cry at her departure but Heaven is celebrating welcoming you.”

“May God welcome you with open arms! You were and always will be very special,” said influencer Giovanna Freitas, while Instagram model and influencer Isabella Arantes wrote: “May God comfort the hearts of family and friends.”