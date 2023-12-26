Mariah Carey’s ex Bryan Tanaka confirms ‘amicable’ breakup ‘with mixed emotions’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mariah Carey’s ex-boyfriend Brian Tanaka has confirmed that he and the pop star have broken up.

In a statement on Instagram, the 40-year-old backup dancer addressed their rumoured split, writing that he and the “All I Want For Christmas” singer, 54, went their separate ways.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” the backup dancer wrote on 26 December. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound requests and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.”

Tanaka - who began dating the pop star in 2016 - continued, “The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched into my heart forever.”

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey,” he added. “I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

Tanaka proceeded to ask fans to respect their privacy throughout this “sensitive” time. His statement comes on the heels of breakup rumours swirling about their relationship status after the “Fantasy” singer went on a solo trip to Aspen earlier in December. He also reportedly didn’t make an appearance on her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour.

Sources from Page Six alleged that the cause of the split was due to Tanaka’s desire to have children, and Carey not being on the same page as him. “That’s not where she is at,” the source said. “[Tanaka] wants to start having his own life.”

The singer already shares twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, 12, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. The former pair - who divorced in 2016 after eight years of marriage - reportedly welcomed their twins on their third wedding anniversary on 30 April 2011.

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” Carey explained to People in 2019. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”

She added, “I want my kids to understand that every child isn’t as fortunate as they are. … It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them.”

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the “Obsessed” singer wrote that she named her children names that began with the letter “M” because she wanted both of her kids to share her initials.

Her daughter Monroe’s name was a nod to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, but the singer often refers to her by the nickname, Roe. Meanwhile, her son Moroccan’s name was inspired by the Moroccan-inspired decor in her New York City apartment, where the Wild ‘N Out host reportedly proposed. According to Carey, Moroccan goes by both Roc and Rocky,