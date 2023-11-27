Mark Wahlberg reveals who the most disciplined person in his life is

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Wahlberg may be accustomed to a daily routine, but he wouldn’t consider himself the most “disciplined”.

A 3.30 am wake-up call, followed by a hard work out at the gym, morning prayers, and getting his kids ready isn’t anything the Ted actor believes to be too tasking, having followed that same schedule for a while now. But although he’s never deserted this routine, Wahlberg, 52, still believes his youngest daughter is worthy of “the most disciplined” title in the house.

In conversation with E! News, Wahlberg said: “My daughter - believe it or not - is more disciplined than me.”

“I didn’t adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian,” he continued in the article, published on 25 November.

The Uncharted star’s daughter, Grace, has already set a rigid schedule for herself. At 13 years old, Grace is a competitive horseback rider who, according to her father, brings about a great deal of stress.

“I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I’ve ever had,” he noted. “It’s nothing like watching my daughter on a horse.” On top of that, there’s a financial burden as well. Wahlberg considers this sport to be the most “expensive” hobby.

Wahlberg previously expressed how similar he and Grace were, admitting she was the most like him out of all his children.

Speaking to Today this past June, he proclaimed: “She’s doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think: ‘Well, we’ve got to start doing something because she’s got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it.’ And she’s doing the work.”

Contrary to his offspring, the Fear actor is more focused on “spiritual fitness” rather than physical. A devoted Catholic, Wahlberg feels as though his life is centred around his faith.

“Everything revolves around my faith, right? So I just get up, express my gratitude and then, you know - a constant reminder of all the things that I need to do to continue to grow and evolve and do my part,” the on-screen regular told Today back in October.

“I’m very fortunate, very blessed, and those gifts have been given to me to utilize in ways that will help and better others,” he noted.

However, Wahlberg isn’t the type of father to force religion upon his four children – Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13. Instead, he’s hoping they’ll see the benefit his devotion has on him and want that for themselves one day.

“Hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say: ‘Well, if it works for Dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate towards it on their own,” he said to Today.

Wahlberg shared Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace with his long-time spouse Rhea Durham. The two wed in 2009.