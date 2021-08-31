Camden Town Brewery launches Marmite Ale

Beer and Marmite might not be two items you’ve thought of consuming at the same time, but that’s about to change.

Camden Town Brewery has partnered with Marmite to create Marmite Ale. Yes, that’s beer flavoured with Marmite.

The beer is made with the real yeast-based spread and will be available in retailers nationwide from 13 September.

As a yeast-based spread, Marmite is already a byproduct of the brewing process for beer.

“So, it made sense to not skimp on that delicious Marmite-y taste we all know and love and actually pack Marmite into our new ale, bringing that yeasty journey full circle,” a statement from Camden Town Brewery says.

As for how the beer itself was made, the brewery combined pilsner, Munich, smoked Rauch malt and Perle hops from its classic Hells Lager before adding Marmite.

The result, Camden Town Brewery says, is a “smoky, Marmite-infused ale that we know you won’t be able to resist giving a taste”.

Ashleigh Amos, head of brand experience and partnerships at Camden Town Brewery, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring all the lovers out there this brand new beer. As lovers ourselves, joining forces with Marmite is an amazing opportunity to really show off our brewing credentials.

“We immediately got to work on how we were going to bring the rich, smoky flavours alive, while keeping the freshest tasting beer our Camden lovers recognise.”

She continued: “Marmite is such an iconic brand that’s been dividing the nation for over 100 years, so we couldn’t think of anyone more iconic to launch a collaboration beer with. Combining Marmite’s distinctive flavours with our never pasteurised beer might seem like an unlikely pairing at first - but trust us, you’re going to love it.”

Sophie Allan, brand manager at Marmite, said: “Marmite fans love it when we surprise them and put their favourite yeasty spread into new products, and this will be no exception.

“ It’s no secret that our favourite toast-topper originates from brewer’s yeast, so we’ve simply gone full circle and put Marmite back into beer. Whether you’re a lover or a hater, this distinctive Camden Marmite Ale will be one your tastebuds will remember – cheers!”