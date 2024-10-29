Woman turns down partner of ten years’ proposal because he ‘took too long’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A woman has turned down her long-term partner’s proposal after saying he “took too long”.

The couple had been together for ten years when the now heartbroken boyfriend popped the question. However, it was too late for his lover as she promptly declined and gave her reasons why.

“I proposed to my girlfriend of 10 years yesterday, and she said ‘No’ because I took too long,” wrote the devastated boyfriend in the “Off My Chest” subreddit.

“I was so excited. I proposed. I handed her the ring. She looked like she was going to cry.”

However, the proposal took a rapid turn for the worse as the long-awaited gesture flopped spectacularly.

“Then she said ‘Sorry. I don’t think we should get married,’” he continued.

“I asked her ‘Why?’ and she said something along the lines of ‘I’ll always be the girl you took a decade to decide if I was wifey material. I don’t know how to be happy with that reality’.”

The shocked partner was left distraught and filled with regret as he wrote, “I really f**ked up. Now the woman I love isn’t willing to be my wife. I don’t know what the f**k to do.”

The exchange took place three months ago, and resurfaced when an X/Twitter user found it and shared it with their followers.

Rapidly gaining over 20 million views, it divided social media users with some siding with the jilted boyfriend and others with his long-suffering girlfriend.

One person asked “What took you so long?” to which he responded: “Anxiety and ADHD”.

In another post, he clarified that his partner had helped him get into therapy so that he could manage his conditions better. He explained, “I finally felt like I had enough control of my life and was finally ‘adult’ enough to get married. So I asked on our 10 year anniversary and here we are.”

Some were unsympathetic as they savagely called the couple “Two ships sinking together”.

“It’s not always about her,” wrote one person defending the author of the original post. “He had to be ready for marriage. If he had anxiety issues that held him back, it was better to get those resolved first instead of being a bad spouse.”

“This is a valid reason” said one person defending the woman’s decision to turn him down.

Others slammed those defending the boyfriend as they suspected, “Kind of points to them knowing they’re wasting someone’s time and expecting that person to agree to whatever is handed out as some sort of reward. Fancy that.”

Although it appears that the couple have decided to stay together, some said the situation was more complex.

“He was unsure about her and now she’s unsure about him. Neither of them are wrong.”