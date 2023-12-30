Martha Stewart, 82, wows fans with ‘thirst trap’ photo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Martha Stewart’s fans are praising the TV personality and businesswoman for her latest selfie, where she is pictured barefaced while wearing a silk nightgown.

Stewart, 82, showed off her nightwear from Sabbia Rosa before heading to bed after an eight-hour journey to Palm Beach.

“After an eight-hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach – horrible by the way – we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe),” she wrote in the caption.

“I didn’t look so bad when I got up… at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed – it must be the $$$$$outfit!!”

“You go girl!” actor Patricia Arquette wrote in the comments, while Ellen Pompeo called her a “smoke show”.

Interior decorator Lauren Makk wrote, “Sheesh! Save some sexy for the rest of us Mama!”

“Absolute fire Martha!” comedian Heather McMahan said, as fitness trainer Jess Brown commented: “We were due for a thirst trap and the people have been waiting!”

A number of Stewart’s followers, including shoe designer Brian Atwood, simply replied with a number of flame emojis.

Stewart has said she believes her “good” genes were inherited from her mother, and has championed a focus on “good living” instead of ageing.

“I think all of us should think about good living, successfully living, and not ageing. The whole ageing thing is so boring. You know what I mean?” she said during an interview on The Today Show.

“I have a hospital called the Center for Living at Mt. Sinai. I started this hospital with Mt. Sinai and it’s all about growing old gracefully.

“We don’t think about aging, we think about successful living, and we try to instill in people the desire to eat well, exercise well, have friends, to have pets – to do all the things that make you happy as you get older. So that’s what I’m all about.”

In May, Stewart set a record as the oldest women to model for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, when she posed in a silk yellow cover-up and a white one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline.

(Sports Illustrated)

Among the fans admiring the shoot was her longtime friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg, who joked that Stewart was “thirst-chapping”.

“I mean, I couldn’t believe it,” he told Insider. “I had to call her and say: ‘Martha, what’s gotten into you? Or who’s gotten into you?’”

Stewart revealed that she took two months to prepare for the shoot, telling the New York Times: “I had to make sure I was ready to pose in a bathing suit. It took a bit of vanity but also a bit of confidence.”

She added: “I thought: ‘If I’m feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I’m up for it.’”