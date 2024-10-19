The one alcoholic drink Martha Stewart has avoided for decades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Martha Stewart may be known for her taste in food, but there is one drink she has completely avoided for the last few decades.

The 83-year-old recently attended the New York Wine and Food Festival on Wednesday, October 16, where she admitted that her dislike of gin dates back to one particularly bad experience when she was in college.

Stewart attended Barnard College, Columbia University, where she graduated in 1962. “I got so drunk on gin in college that I have not ever had gin since,” she said at the festival, according to The Daily Mail.

Despite her avoidance of the drink, she seemed willing to give gin another shot, as she told Snoop Dogg that she would try his gin collaboration with Dr Dre.

“I can’t wait to taste your gin and juice!” Stewart told him, making subtle reference to the rapper’s 1993 song, “Gin and Juice.”

open image in gallery Martha Stewart has avoided gin since college ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Most recently, Stewart opened up about having an affair during her marriage to Andrew Stewart.

In the trailer for her new Netflix documentary directed by RJ Cutler, titled Martha, the lifestyle guru discussed her rise to becoming one of the first female self-made billionaires. The trailer also included footage of the entrepreneur providing life advice, specifically on marriage.

“Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s***,” she said. “Get out of that marriage.”

However, a producer then chimed in to contradict her by pointing out that she cheated on her ex-husband. “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” he asked her from behind the camera.

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” she quipped back.

Stewart was married to Andrew for 29 years, after tying the knot in 1961. They welcomed their only child, Alexis, in 1965 and filed for divorce in 1990.

open image in gallery Martha and Andrew Stewart were married for 29 years, before their divorce in 1990 ( Netflix )

“Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me because we were the first to divorce in my family,” the author said during the documentary trailer. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”

Earlier this week, Stewart was celebrating the release of her 100th book when she admitted it was “very easy” to keep her affair a secret from her ex-husband.

While speaking at the book’s launch party, her friend Lee Brian Schrager joked: “If you’re looking for ideas [for another book] maybe you could talk about how you [had] an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret, how is that possible?”

Stewart then took the microphone from his hand, as she said: “Very easy, you have to be circumspect.”

In the trailer for her documentary, she also reflected on rebuilding her brand after completing a five-month sentence at a minimum-security prison in Alderson, West Virginia. In 2004, Stewart was found guilty of obstruction, conspiracy, and lying to federal investigators.

“The cookie cutter house and the cookie cutter life, that was not for me,” Stewart said. “I could’ve just been a miserable, has-been housewife, but I didn’t let that happen to myself.”

“I was a trophy for these idiots,” she said about her sentencing, which included two years of probation. “Those prosecutors should’ve been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high.”