Martha Stewart celebrates 82nd birthday with Mexican feast at home

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Martha Stewart turned 82 years old on 3 August.

To celebrate the special occasion, she prepared a party that she called Mexican at Martha’s. “Chef Lazaro outdid himself, with a fine Mexican feast,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

The photos showcased both the food and the table layout in addition to the decor. All of her guests sat at one long table with a woven placemat at each seat with a rusty pink napkin with the initials MS embroidered on them.

She also showed off three photos of vases filled with various flower arrangements. And in the post’s caption, she listed the various food items prepared by Lazaro. “Carnitas, tamales, enchiladas, guacamole, chips, Camarones ala diabla, pico de Gallo, street corn, etc!” the caption read.

Despite having a chef cater the event, that didn’t stop the lifestyle expert from making her own birthday cake. The post shows some dessert with a toasted meringue icing and the caption reads, “Dessert Martha made.”

And no birthday is complete without drinks. Stewart revealed in her post that, sticking to the theme, she served caipirinhas, which is Brazil’s national cocktail, and “Martharitas.”

Stewart has shown people in the past that for her, age is nothing but a number. Back in May, she posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, being one of the oldest people to model for the cover at 81 years old. She was alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.

Talking to the publication about her cover status, she said it was “historic” despite being someone who doesn’t think about age often.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,’” Stewart said. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

After first being asked, she revealed that she wished she was 30 years younger. “It should have been 30 years ago," Stewart joked to People. “That would have been great. It was not a goal I set for myself, but once asked, I thought to myself, let’s do it!"

The cookbook author explained that her thought process behind making the decision was a need to prove that age doesn’t matter. “Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that’s what’s important and not your age,” Stewart said.

For the shoot, she was able to take a trip down memory lane as her photographer was Ruven Afanador who was the same photographer who took pictures of her in the 1990s for her own magazine.

She was photographed in 10 different swimsuit looks in the Dominican Republic. The cover ended up being her in a white swimsuit with an orange jacket draped across. Stewart revealed she was happy with how they turned out. “I’m very pleased with the pictures, I really am,” she said.