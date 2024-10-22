Martha Stewart confesses she hasn’t talked to her ex-husband in ‘over 20 years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Martha Stewart has opened up about where she stands with her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart.

The businesswoman, 83, spoke candidly about her former husband of 29 years in an interview with People, published on October 22. When asked if Andrew had seen her new documentary Martha – which comes out on Netflix on October 30 – she said she wasn’t sure, considering they haven’t spoken in a long time.

“The ex-husband? I have no idea. I haven’t talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly,” she explained.

Martha and Andrew initially tied the knot in 1961, before officially getting divorced in 1990. The former couple share one daughter, Alexis, 59.

The TV host’s comments about her ex come after she confessed to having an affair during their marriage. In the trailer for her new Netflix documentary, directed by RJ Cutler, Martha shared her candid words of wisdom about relationships.

open image in gallery Martha and Andrew Stewart were divorced in 1990 after 29 years of marriage ( Getty Images )

“Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s***,” she said. “Get out of that marriage.”

However, a producer then pointed out from behind the camera: “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” Martha quipped back.

Speaking to People in 2020, the lifestyle guru opened up about how difficult it was to end her marriage. “Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me because we were the first to divorce in my family. And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful,” Martha said at the time.

However, she still acknowledged all the positive things that happened in her life after the split. Earlier this month, she described her fifties as a “very good” post-divorce chapter in an interview with Us Weekly. “Lots of dating, lots of traveling. That’s when I started writing books about forming my own company – and that’s what I did,” she said.

open image in gallery Martha Stewart reveals in documentary she cheated on husband, but he ‘never knew’ ( Netflix )

Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, was adapted into a TV show in 1993. She later launched her own company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, in 1997.

“That was a huge success,” she said about her business.

In the trailer for her new documentary, Martha reflected on rebuilding her brand after completing a five-month sentence at a minimum-security prison in Alderson, West Virginia. In 2004, she was found guilty of obstruction, conspiracy, and lying to federal investigators in an insider trading trial.

“The cookie cutter house and the cookie cutter life, that was not for me,” she said in the trailer. “I could’ve just been a miserable, has-been housewife, but I didn’t let that happen to myself.”

“I was a trophy for these idiots,” Martha said about her sentencing, which included two years of probation. “Those prosecutors should’ve been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high.”

After Stewart was released from prison, she was sent back to Bedford, New York, to spend an additional five months under house arrest.

Last month, she shared how her time in prison affected her friendships, revealing that her longtime friend Ina Garten didn’t speak to her while she was in prison. “When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me,” Martha told The New Yorker. “I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly.”

However, she doesn’t hold a grudge against Garten, as Stewart’s publicist mentioned there is “no feud” and she is not “bitter.”