Martha Stewart is inviting fans for pre-Thanksgiving stay at her farm in New York

Martha Stewart is inviting fans to her home in New York this holiday season.

The celebrity chef, 82, officially partnered with Booking.com to offer two guests a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay at her farm in Bedford, New York. During the stay at the house, which spans over 150 acres of land, guests will be treated to a special itinerary that includes some of Stewart’s go-to activities before Thanksgiving. The getaway will take place from Saturday 18 November through Sunday 19 November, and will only cost $11.23.

“Thanksgiving has always been one of my favourite holidays to celebrate, which is why I’m excited to be Booking.com’s newest host and welcome guests to my Bedford farm for a Thanksgiving-inspired stay ahead of the big day,” Stewart said in a press release.

Aside from receiving a welcome tour of the cottage, which is also referred to as the Tenant House, guests will get a guided tour of the entire property from Martha’s head gardener, Ryan McCallister. During that tour, guests will have the opportunity to see Stewart’s famous chicken coop, gardens, and stables.

The two guests will have a “table setting and wreath-making demo with executive director of design, Kevin Sharkey,” as noted by Booking.com, which they could make use of when it comes to their own Thanksgiving celebrations.

The two lucky fans will also have brunch with Stewart, in addition to receiving signed copies of her signature cookbooks.

In the press release, Stewart went on to describe how much her home means to her, especially around the holidays. She also expressed how excited she is to meet the two guests who’ll be staying in her home for the Thanksgiving-inspired getaway.

“Every year, my Thanksgiving holiday prep begins weeks before hosting my family in Bedford, so I can’t wait to welcome the guests that book this experience to my fall-ready Tenant House on the farm and look forward to sharing my favourite Thanksgiving-inspired traditions during their stay,” she said.

The house will be available for booking on a first-come basis on 16 November at 12pm ET on Booking.com

Stewart also shared a note with Booking.com, emphasising how “thrilled” she is to welcome fans to her farm, and to treat them to some of her “favourite fall traditions”.

“After all, it’s never too late to learn how to make the perfect wreath or set a beautiful table! I hope you enjoy your stay and take this time to unwind and unpack your creativity,” she said. “There’s truly no better place to spend a perfect autumn day.”

In 2022, one month before Thanksgiving, Stewart also offered a tour of her New York farm to members of the New York Hortus Club, which is a group of professional plant experts made up of 35 people.

She went on to share photos of the occasion in a blog post at the time, which included a snap of McCallister welcoming “everyone to the farm and walking them through [her] allée of lindens”. The group also had the opportunity to see some of the animals on Stewart’s farm, including peacocks and horses, before they met the celebrity chef herself and were served the apple crisp that she’d made.