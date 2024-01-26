Martin Scorsese explains how his daughter convinced him to be in their viral TikToks

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Martin Scorsese has opened up about his recent appearances in viral TikToks.

The 81-year-old film director sure looked like an actor when he starred in his 24-year-old daughter Francesca’s video. Apparently, at home, she calls the shots when it comes to short films for social media.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert on his eponymous talk show, theKillers of the Flower Moon director explained how Francesca has been telling him what to do since his first TikTok in 2021. “She would come over to me and say: ‘Dad, do this,’” he said. “I had a beard and she said: ‘Just say this,’ and I said: ‘Would you leave me alone?’”

His apprehension eventually went away, and he became a regular on Francesca’s page.

“So finally, I said it and it wound up in a TikTok of some kind and it went viral,” he continued. “And I remember an Indian filmmaker - a friend of mine - came into New York and wanted to say hello. I walked in the room and said: ‘I should tell you I have a beard,’ and he goes: ‘Oh no, we all know. It’s all over India.’”

Scorsese couldn’t believe his video had reached and spread across “the most populated country in the world”.

Aside from footage of him making funny faces at the camera, playing with TikTok filters, and explaining the significance of the Academy Awards, the Goodfellas director won over app users with one video three years ago. In a 26 April 2021 post, Francesca had her father identify feminine products.

“That is a, well, it’s some sort of cosmetic thing that you use,” Scorsese said when shown a picture of a beauty blender.

Francesca’s caption read: “I will probably regret posting this but.... he actually did much better than I thought!!”

But to her surprise, her followers loved the hilarious video. Obsessed viewers flooded the comments, quipping about Scorsese seeming comfortable in front of the camera.

“He’s an icon, he’s a legend, and he is the moment... now come on now,” one woman wrote, while another added: “It’s so nice that the greatest American director of all time is also seemingly such a sweet and genuine person :) thanks for sharing.”

Scorsese thought this video was the most difficult one he’s made with his daughter.

In conversation with Colbert, he admitted: “I was trying to do something on Killers of the Flower Moon in the house I was living in and it was right before shooting started. She came up to me and said: ‘I’m going to ask you these questions.’”

“I didn’t know the answers, so I made my suggestions - I guessed and apparently, it was quite funny.”