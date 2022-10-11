Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Martine McCutcheon has shared an emotional tribute in honour of her “baby brother” who died “suddenly” two weeks ago.

“My heart is forever broken,” the 46-year-old British wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday (11 October).

“My baby brother, my gentle giant, sadly passed away, suddenly, two weeks ago. He was 31 years old,” McCutcheon continued. “There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate further, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us.”

She went on to share memories of her younger brother LJ (Laurence John), who she said was born when she was 15, recalling that from “the moment I first held him in my arms, I felt so proud and fiercely protective of him”.

“He was such a character! He made us all laugh and loved nothing more than making a plan, having a great play list, bringing people together and generally having a giggle. He hated the thought of a party ending and so was always on to the next thing!” McCutcheon continued.

The Love Actually actor later disclosed that he was “due to get married next month”.

“I was asked to be bridesmaid and the last time I saw him, was a few days before he passed,” she said. “My heart aches for all who have lost him. But my heart breaks for our mum, his dad John and his step parents. You should never outlive your children.”

She concluded: “Im scared to live without you LJ but I know you will want us to truly live, laugh and love in your memory. I will try I promise.”

McCutcheon is best known for her role as Tiffany on the long-running soap opera EastEnders and starring as Natalie in the 2003 romcom Love Actually.