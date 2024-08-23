Martine McCutcheon announces husband of 18 years has left her in heartbreaking post

Support truly

Martine McCutcheon has announced that she and her husband, Jack McManus, are splitting after 18 years of marriage.

The Love Actually star, 48, married musician McManus, 40, in 2012 after dating for five years. He proposed at London’s Embankment and they tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Three years later, they welcomed a son called Rafferty.

McCutcheon shared the news of their separation in a statement to her Instagram story while on a “much needed” holiday with her nine-year-old in Marbella, Spain.

The former EastEnders actor wrote: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, nine-year-old son Rafferty, who’s happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority.”

She continued: “We both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives.

“Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy.”

McCutcheon made clear her and McManus’s love for their son would “never waver or change” despite their separation from one another. “We obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible,” she said.

Showing appreciation for her fans, the actor added: “Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time.”

McCutcheon went on to say that she would always support McManus, including in his decision to leave her. “I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his,” she said. “Rafferty and I (as always) are rooting for you!”

Signing off, she said: “Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always... Martine.xx”

Ahead of the announcement, McCutcheon shared an Instagram reel about heartbreak, reading: “I hope you know that your heart is enough. You’re smart enough and funny and interesting enough.

“Your smile is enough, your light is enough and the parts of that struggle with it and try to hide, they’re enough too. And if you just want to sit for hours and not say a single word, your presence is enough.

“You don’t have to talk to fill the noise, you don’t have to say anything at all. Just stay true to yourself, offer who you are - not who you think the world wants you to be. Because I promise your heart is enough. You’re enough. You have nothing to prove.”