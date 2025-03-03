Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kourtney Kardashian has spoken out about a slew of online rumours claiming her son Mason Disick secretly fathered a child.

The reality star, 45, who has previously been forced to address “creepy” accounts pretending to be her son on Instagram, welcomed the 15-year-old with her ex Scott Disick in 2010.

Kardashian came to her son’s defence and denied Mason has a child, adding again that any social media account who claim to be him are fake.

Writing on her Instagram story, she said: “I rarely address rumours or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not.”

She continued: “Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all [the] media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.”

Kardashian went on to ask the public to “please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies”.

She added: “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

open image in gallery Kourtney Kardashian has denied claims her 15-year-old son has fathered a child ( Instagram )

The post comes after two accounts claiming to be Mason’s shared multiple pictures of a young baby.

Mason moved in with Disick in 2023, who recently revealed on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast that he gives his son dating advice.

“Recently, he’s starting to really like girls. And obviously, girls like him,” he said, adding that he tells his son: “You can do whatever you want, but just don’t lie and don’t manipulate any girls.”

open image in gallery Mason’s father Scott Disick has said he gives the teenager dating advice and tells him not to ‘manipulate’ girls ( Getty Images )

He continued: “So if a girl tells you she maybe wants to do something with you, like hookup and whatever, if she knows you’re not in a relationship with her, don’t tell her you are just to get something out of her.”

It comes after Kardashian clarified that Mason was not involved with any “fake” Instagram accounts in 2022 after profiles with his name started sharing information about Kylie Jenner’s wedding.

“I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time that the Poosh founder has had to address her children’s access to social media.

open image in gallery Disick and Kardashian split in 2015 after nine years together ( Getty Images for Calvin Klein )

During a conversation with Miranda Kerr for Vogue in May 2021, Kardashian detailed how she “shut down” some of Mason’s TikTok and Instagram accounts, which he created during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We definitely have our limits of [screentime]. And I’ve noticed different kids react differently to it,” she explained. “Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine, like TikTok and Instagram. Those were quickly shut down.”

“What kids share today,” she added. “They’re out there forever.”