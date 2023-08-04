Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Those interested in pulling an Uno reverse on their chosen career path can instead seek the position of a professional Uno player.

After the successful release of the Barbie movie last weekend, Mattel is attempting to transition its marketing to another one of its products. This time it’s the popular card game Uno, for which the company is currently seeking a chief Uno player.

The chosen individual will be responsible for introducing their fellow Uno fans to the new variation of the game called Uno Quatro. The game is a combination of the popular Connect 4 game that requires players to get four of the same coloured chips in-a-row and the original Uno that requires players to stack the same colours and numbers on top of each other.

In the new game, gamers must get four of the same colours or numbers in a row, whether that be horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

Whoever earns the coveted position will be making $4,444.44 per week for a period of four weeks. But the salary doesn’t come easily, as the chief Uno player will be playing Uno Quatro for four hours everyday for four days every week. They will be located at Pier 17 in New York City.

Ray Adler, vice president, global head of games, for Mattel said this is part of the company’s initiative to enhance the fan experience.

“We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with Uno - and with the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief Uno Player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before," Adler said in a public statement.

(Amazon)

To apply for the position, applicants must be at least 18 years old old and a resident of the United States.

In order to apply, interested candidates just need to stitch the TikTok video Uno made announcing the new job. When they stitch the video, they need to introduce themselves and answer four questions.

The questions include sharing their favourite memory playing Uno, their “best reverse card moment,” why the company shouldn’t skip them as the “chief Uno player” and “what’s your favourite version of Uno?”

Applications are currently being accepted until 10 August at 11.59 PT. Mattel is expecting the position to have a start date of 13 September, where they will go to city streets and challenge strangers to a match.

“We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate Uno player to help introduce our brand-new game, Uno Quatro, to the world,” Adler said. “Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing Uno - and best of all, getting paid while doing it?”

Fans of the game took to the Uno team’s TikTok comments section to express their excitement over the possibility of getting paid to get competitive.

“I volunteer,” one person commented, while another said: “I’d like to be the person pls.”

“Is this for real lmaooo this is my TIIIMMEE,” another potential candidate wrote.

Uno first hit the shelves with its original card game back in 1971 after a barber from Ohio wanted to create a card game for his family. It became part of Mattel in 1992.