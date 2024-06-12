Matty Healy ‘confirms’ engagement to model Gabbriette Bechtel

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Matty Healy appears to have confirmed his engagement to his model girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel.

Healy, 35, and Bechtel, 26, were first linked in September 2023, when they were seen kissing in New York and attended Fashion Week events in the city together throughout the same month.

Bechtel triggered engagement speculation when she posted a picture of her wearing a black diamond ring on her wedding finger to social media on Tuesday night (11 June).

Healy and Bechtel reportedly attended Charli XCX’s show in New York on the night of their potential engagement. The singer and model captioned the Instagram story: “Marrying The 1975 is very Brat,” in reference to XCX’s new album.

The 1975 frontman seemingly confirmed the proposal news when he reshared his girlfriend’s Instagram post of the black diamond ring. The model later also shared a mirror selfie that appears to show the ring on her left hand.

The Independent has contacted Healy and Bechtel’s representatives for comment.

Fans have speculated XCX’s song “Sympathy is a knife” contains lyrics that detail her hope Healy would break up with Taylor Swift, who he briefly dated before Bechtel in June 2023.

Matty Healy has seemingly confirmed his engagement to his model girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel ( Instagram @gabbriette )

On the track, XCX – who is engaged to Healy’s bandmate The 1975 drummer George Daniel – sings: “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick.”

Bechtel and XCX have been long term collaborators since the model was sought out by the “Speed Drive” singer to be the lead vocalist of her punk rock band Nasty Cherry in 2018.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans suspect Healy’s ex hinted at his engagement to Bechtel in the lyrics for Fortnight, featuring Post Malone. “And for a fortnight there, we were forever,” Swift sings. “Run into you sometimes, ask about the weather / Now you’re in my backyard, turned into good neighbors / Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her.”

Healy and Bechtel were first linked in September 2023 and have shared photos of the model wearing a ring on her marriage finger eight months later ( Instagram @gabbriette )

Back in April, Healy was asked to comment on Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department. Songs such as “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”, “But Daddy I Love Him”, “Fresh Out the Slammer” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys” have all been interpreted to be about Healy.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight what he thought of his “diss track” outside an apartment building in Los Angeles, Healy responded: “My diss track? I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

Healy’s alleged fiancée, who is known for her goth aesthetic, grew up in Orange County, California with a Mexican mother and a Swiss-German father before moving to Los Angeles to become a ballet dancer.

Speaking to Vogue, she revealed of her childhood: “The majority of students at my high school were beautiful, strictly white blonde girls, and my sister and I were Hispanic. I was called some pretty awful things. But then I just learned to laugh at it.”