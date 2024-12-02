Maura Higgins makes rare statement on her relationship status amid rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity’s Maura Higgins has made a rare comment about her relationship status amid speculation that she’s dating Strictly Come Dancing’s Pete Wicks.

While chatting with fellow campmates during a recent episode of the celebrity survival series, the formerLove Island star admitted she was seeing someone before she entered the jungle, and was missing him.

When asked by campmate Oti Mabuse whether or not she was single, Higgins replied: “I am but I was seeing someone before I came in but I’m not in a relationship.”

When her campmate Rev Richard Coles quizzed her about the exclusivity of the relationship, Higgins said, “I dunno”.

He continued to ask for more information, saying “What are the rules?”

Higgins replied: “I don’t know the rules! I don’t know the rules.”

It comes weeks after speculation over whether Higgins is dating current Strictly contestant Pete Wicks, who rose to fame on The Only Way is Essex. The pair have been pictured together at several events as rumours have mounted over a budding relationship.

Higgins gave another clue about who her mystery man might be when she admitted he was someone the public might recognise.

open image in gallery Maura Higgins on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

Higgins admitted that she had never been in love, but said the outcome be different this time.

Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough then asked, “Does it feel different this time?”

Higgins answered: “It does, but then is it because we’ve known each other for a long time?”

Coles added: “You’d know if he was an a**hole or not, by now,” to which Higgins replied: “Yeah, he’s not an a**hole.”

Wicks is currently partnered with pro dancer Jowita Przystał, and has continued to escape elimination from the dancing competition, despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard for three weeks running.

The TOWIE star has shown his support for Higgins while she’s been on I’m a Celebrity, and uploaded an Instagram story urging his followers to vote for her.

open image in gallery Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

He said in his post: “I’ve been George of the Jungle but now its time to vote for Maura of the Jungle.”

Higgins’ social media accounts are currently being run by her family while she’s away in the jungle – but they showed their support for Wicks in return as they shared a clip of him and Przystał on the competition.

“Best of luck tonight @p_wicks01 we are all supporting you,” they said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Higgins and Wicks for comment.