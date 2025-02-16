Maura Higgins accuses Pete Wicks of ‘cheating’ during Valentine’s Day night out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maura Higgins has spoken out about her split from Pete Wicks for the first time.

The Love Island star, 34, confirmed she was dating The Only Way Is Essex cast member in December during a number of television appearances after leaving the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

Higgins and Wicks reportedly split in February after a “few clashes” led them to realise they’re “better off as friends,” per the MailOnline.

During a subsequent Valentine’s Day night out with her friends, Higgins was asked about the whereabouts of Wicks by a photographer while leaving Sheesh restaurant in London.

“Dunno. Probably cheating,” the Love Island star replied in a video obtained by The Sun.

The Independent has contacted Wicks’ representatives for comment.

Back in January, Wicks expressed his affection for Higgins during a podcast appearance. “Maura and I have known each other for a long time now... about six years,” he said.

Maura Higgins has accused Pete Wicks of ‘cheating’ following their split ( Getty )

“We have the same sense of humour, she's super intelligent and I think that is sometimes something that people don't realise about Maura.

“She's incredibly witty. We have always been there for each other for the past six years at a distance. It's different now. We spend more time together now than we did before.

“My relationship with her is that I think she's a great person and I would hope that she thinks I'm alright.”

When Higgins made her first TV appearance after learning the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle in December, she gushed about her relationship with Pete after previously admitting she missed him while filming.

“Let’s be real, I said it. I said the words I miss him,” she admitted. “I do miss him – like I missed all my friends and family – and honestly, he’s been so supportive.”

Reflecting on the time she spent apart from Wicks over the fortnight in Australia, the reality star said: “Honestly, I didn’t know if he was still in Strictly [Come Dancing].“I’m so proud of him, he’s proud of me and I can’t wait to see him when I get back.”

Higgins and Wicks reportedly went their separate ways after a series of arguments, per the MailOnline.

However, a source claimed a reunion may not be out of the question. “Those closest to them know it's been a very on and off relationship, which is why they were so resistant to go public in the first place,” a friend told the paper.

“They remain close and share a deep connection. You never know with Maura and Pete, the attraction is so strong that you wouldn't rule out reunion at some point – even in the short term.”