Man accidentally FaceTimes Maya Jama after getting fake number

A man who was given fake number by a girl in Kos, Greece, ended up accidentally calling Maya Jama on FaceTime.

Luke Worley, 28, was on holiday with friends on the Greek Island when they started chatting with a group of women.

He obtained a phone number from one of the women and decided to give them a call when England played Germany in the Euro 2020 the next day.

Not realising the woman had given him a fake number, Worley found himself on a video call with TV and radio presenter Maya Jama instead.

He posted about the surprise interaction on Twitter with a picture of Jama blowing a kiss through FaceTime, adding: “So I got chatting to some girl called Sarah on holiday in Kos and she gave me her number.

“The next day I tried calling her and she gave me the wrong number. Turned out the random number she gave me was Maya Jama. Actually mental.”

Jama confirmed the call took place, quote-tweeting Worley’s post and adding: “Looool the most random phone call ever.”

Worley, from Essex, told LadBible that he initially thought the woman who gave him the number was playing a prank on him, but it quickly became clear that Jama was as confused as he was about the call.

He said Jama asked him who he was, to which he replied: “Oh, I was calling for Sarah!”

The presenter then told him her name and Worley said: “I know who you are!”

“As soon as she answered I knew exactly who it was,” said the England football fan. “We were both giving each other the same look – like, what the hell?”

He described Jama as being a “good sport” and “really nice” about the unexpected call and said she had been in the middle of rehearsing for Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros when she received it.

Worley’s Twitter post quickly went viral, garnering more than 22,700 likes and thousands of comments.

One person said Jama sounded “so sound” and praised Worley for not sharing her phone number online.

Worley replied: “She was wicked considering I’m a randomer… and I would never do that.”