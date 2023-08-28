Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans of Stormzy and Maya Jama are convinced that the pair are on holiday together and could potentially be rekindling their relationship.

British rapper Stormzy and Love Island presenter Jama dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019.

On Thursday (24 August), the “Toxic Trait” musician – full name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr – shared a TikTok video as he enjoyed himself while on holiday, featuring clips showing himself in the pool and relaxing in a patio area.

Meanwhile, Jama has also shared photos on Instagram while she is on holiday, with fans pointing out that the decor of the places where they are both staying have striking similarities.

Fans have spotted a similar wooden roof in both Jama and Stormzy’s holiday posts on social media (@mayajama via Instagram)

In one video shared to her Instagram stories, Jama is seen sipping a cocktail with a roof made of bamboo reeds in the background. In Stormzy’s TikTok video, he is lounging on a sofa with a very similar style of roof above his head.

Stormzy’s recent TikTok video with the similar white chair and wooden roof (@stormzy via TikTok)

There is also a white leather chair in front of Stormzy that appears to be similar to a chair in the background of one photograph shared by Jama.

Maya Jama’s Instagram post with a similar white chair to that in Stormzy’s TikTok (@mayajama via Instagram)

Both holiday homes are surrounded by greenery and have similar stone walls and floors.

On social media, fans have been speculating about whether the pair are indeed away together and if they could be rekindling their relationship.

“I’m just coming from doing FBI work on Maya’s insta post and stories and Stormzy’s tiktok,” wrote one fan. “It’s the same chair, ceiling and wall ladies and gentlemen.”

Another added: “I feel like Stormzy & Maya are on holiday together. Please let this be true. They are my fav.”

“I’m so invested in this. I’ve just looked at Maya’s stories! Definitely the same place!! Omg it’s actually happening,” wrote one fan, as another added: “We have all been hoping and praying on this!!! Here for it!!!”

Reflecting on their relationship in an interview with British Vogue for her August 2023 cover interview, Jama opened up about the cultural “importance” of their relationship back when they were dating.

“None of us really knew the level of importance it held to a certain group of people, us being together,” the TV presenter said.

“We were both super ambitious. We were both from similar upbringings and we were both just little grafters that have made something good of ourselves.

“It was lovely when it was lovely, and then you move,” she added.

Maya Jama and Stormzy photographed together in 2017 (Getty Images)

The former couple first met at the Red Bull Culture Clash festival in October 2014 and began dating the following January. Fans were devastated when the couple split in 2019, with many of them rooting for the couple to get back together despite the time that has passed.

Earlier this year, the presenter shared details about dating the “Vossi Bop” rapper at the beginning of their respective careers.

“We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers,” Jama told The Sunday Times in January. “I was starting at MTV. He’d not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies.”

Jama said that, as Stormzy’s fame had grown, she worked hard to be known as more than just his girlfriend. “I’m not naive to the fact that when you are a woman in the industry, most of the things that people want to talk about are your relationships,” she said. “It’s different for men. I’d seen that happen to other people.”

“I don’t think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing,” she added. “We were just: we’re young and in love and we’re going to go for it and work really hard. We’re just together. We never really did red carpets. We didn’t do any of that stuff.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy has previously admitted that his breakup with Jama showed him that he was still “just a boy”.

“I’d never experienced a break-up and the feelings that come with a breakup,” he said in a GQ interview last November. “And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling. Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy. I’ve seen how that manifests in other people. And I don’t want to be like that.”

During an appearance on Louis Theroux’s series Interviews last year, the “Own It” rapper described their split as his “biggest loss” and revealed that the breakup was “probably the biggest catalyst” for his growth as a person.

While Stormzy has kept his romantic life private since their breakup, Jama began dating NBA player Ben Simmons in spring 2021. The two were engaged by December that year but called off their engagement in August 2022.

The Independent has contacted representatives of both Stormzy and Jama for comment.