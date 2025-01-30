Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is launching a special meal in honor of WNBA star Angel Reese.

The fast food chain announced on Thursday (January 30) that it will be releasing a new deal for a limited time: The Angel Reese Special. The meal includes McDonald’s signature BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese.

The sandwich is paired with a McDonald’s Medium fries and a medium Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. However, customers can order the special with another soft drink of their choice.

According to USA Today, the special will be available in U.S. restaurants starting on February 10, for a limited time. This deal also marks McDonadl’s first national meal collaboration with a female athlete.

“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020,” Reese said in a statement, referring to her part in McDonald’s All American Games, which celebrate a future generation of basketball stars.

“It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams,” she concluded.

Angel Reese’s special meal with McDonald’s will be available on February 11 ( Getty Images )

The Vice President of Marketing at McDonald’s, Jennifer “JJ” Healan also issued a statement, saying she sees the “real connection between McDonald’s and basketball fans.”

“We want to continue to fuel their love for the game and support athletes on and off the court,” Healan said. “We’re excited to bring our legacy with basketball culture to a new generation, and partnering with Angel is only the beginning.”

Reese’s collaboration with McDonald’s was announced as she’s been in Miami during her offseason to compete in Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league. The league features 36 of the best players in the WNBA, including the two co-founders, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, whose teams played against each other on opening night, January 17. The games will run until March 17 and are being held in Miami.

McDonald’s is welcoming a slew of special deals in 2025. The McValue menu, which includes a beloved $5 Meal Deal, has been extended until at least summer 2025. The deal gives customers the choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets, and a small soft drink — all, of course, for the price of $5.

The brand also has a “Buy One, Add One for $1” special on the menu, where customers can buy one full-price item and then get a second item for $1. Customers won’t have to get the same two items on the menu; they can mix and match two things from these breakfast options: Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, and Hashbrowns.

The lunch and dinner options for the “Buy One, Add for $1” deal include six-piece Chicken McNuggets, Double Cheeseburger, McChicken, and small fries.