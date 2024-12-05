McDonald’s reveals a fan-favorite menu item is coming back in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

McDonald’s is bringing a fan-favorite item back to its menu in 2025.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday (December 5), McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger confirmed that the Snack Wrap — which was introduced in 2006 — is coming back.

“The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025,” Erlinger said. “This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025.”

However, Erlinger wouldn’t reveal the exact date the Snack Wrap will be making its return “for competitive reasons.”

The original Snack Wrap consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it first launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales at the time.

In 2016, the company discontinued the snack wraps in U.S. restaurants, saying they were too complicated to make.

McDonald’s Snack Wrap was launched in 2006, before it was discontinued 10 years later ( Getty Images )

However, McDonald’s has clearly changed its take on the Snack Wrap. Although Erlinger didn’t say exactly when the Snack Wrap will be available, the company seemingly hinted at its return as early as December 2023.

“This includes plans to offer McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025 and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders. These planned innovations and new menu offerings reflect the Company’s ability to test and scale quickly to serve customers,” McDonald’s announced during an investor conference at the time.

News about the Snack Wrap comes weeks after McDonald’s announced its McValue menu will begin being offered in U.S. stores on January 5, 2025. The menu will include the beloved $5 Meal Deal, which gives customers the choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, an order of small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets, and a small soft drink — all, of course, for only $5.

The brand is also launching a “Buy One, Add One for $1” special on the menu, where customers can buy one full-price item and get a second item for $1. They can mix and match, with the choice between four breakfast items: Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, and Hash Browns. For lunch or dinner, customers can choose from a six-piece Chicken McNuggets, Double Cheeseburger, McChicken, and small fries.

Elsewhere on Good Morning America, Erlinger issued an apology after McDonald’s recent E.coli outbreak was linked to the brand’s Quarter Pounder hamburger in 14 states. The outbreak, which erupted in late October, resulted in at least 104 illnesses, 34 hospitalizations, one death, and four life-threatening kidney diseases. Earlier this week, McDonald’s was cleared by the CDC.

“We let people down. I want to apologize to all of our customers who were harmed by this incident,” he said. “We stopped using the supplier facility from which they came and we stopped sourcing onions from the farm,” he said. “The CDC and FDA announcement earlier this week gave us the all-clear. The investigation is over, but the work’s not done at McDonald’s.”