Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

McFly star Harry Judd’s young son Lockie has been rushed to hospital after a “traumatic” cleaning product incident.

The drummer’s wife Izzy, with whom Judd has three children, shared the news on Instagram, issuing a warning to parents in the process. She revealed that Lockie, three, had to go to A&E after he ripped a washing pod, the contents of which got into his eyes.

On Wednesday (30 October), Izzy said she was sharing the news on Instagram as she doesn’t “want another family to experience this”.

She added:”It’s been a traumatic few days. Although we all get told the risks of cleaning products at home, reminders are always important.

“Lockie managed to get hold of a washing pod which he then burst open and managed to get into his eyes very badly. In that split second I wasn’t there, I also forgot to put the washing pods away.”

She added: “We rushed to the hospital… Lockie’s Ph levels in his eyes were eight and they needed to be seven. It took all night flushing out Lockie’s eyes with 22 litres of fluid before finally getting the Ph down.

On the NHS website, the medical advice for similar accidents instructs you to call 999 or go to A&E immediately – and to keep rinsing out your eye with water while waiting for assistance.

Izzy continued: “We couldn’t be more grateful to the A&E nurses who showed unbelievable dedication and kindness, not only to Lockie but also to me.

“As you can imagine it was pretty horrendous having to watch and put Lockie through that. He doesn’t like getting his hair washed let alone having to lie there for 10 minutes for each litre of fluid.”

Izzy said that Lockie is “being closely monitored as his right eye is injured from the chemicals”, but said: ‘We are in the best hands and I’m so grateful to the specialists.

McFly star Harry Judd ( Instagram )

She hailed her son as ”such a determined and brave little boy,” but urged her followers to “please, please put cleaning products high up and completely out of reach.”

Izzy continued: “This has been my scariest moment as a mum. I’m so sorry for others who have experienced these kind of awful accidents too.”