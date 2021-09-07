Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are facing criticism after they implied they had sex on a dining table in an Airbnb in a social media post.

Fox, 35, posted photographs of herself leaning back against a large table in a luxury Airbnb rental home in an unknown location, with the caption: “When I tell you that the table at this Airbnb saw some things.”

Kelly, a 31-year-old rapper, added in a comment: “I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

A screenshot of the post and comments was posted on a popular Instagram account called @commentsbycelebs, with the added caption: “To be a fly on the wall.”

Social media users branded the post as “too much”, and called on the couple to buy the owners of the Airbnb a new table.

“They know they can just text each other this stuff, right?” asked one commenter, while another came to the realisation that “this is why they charge so damn much for Airbnb cleaning fees”.

Another person branded the post as “gross”, adding: “Some things the rest of the world does not need to know. Please find some shred of decency and buy the owners a new table now.”

However, comedian Nikki Glaser came to the couple’s defence and said: “I think I’m the only one who liked this? I think it’s hot when couples flirt publicly in comments but maybe that’s just me.

“And yes, they could have texted this to each other and kept it private but aren’t details about celeb’s private lives what we crave as a celeb-obsessed culture in the first place?

“It’s funny that when they offer it like this, we’re like ‘No! Gross! TMI!! We wanted this info but would have preferred to get it without your consent via Deuxmoi after your ere seated next to someone at a restaurant who eavesdropped on your private convo!’”

Fox previously hit back at criticism of the four-year age gap between her and Kelly in an interview with InStyle magazine in July, telling her critics to “go f*** yourself”.

“No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f*** yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way,” she said.

Fox and Kelly began dating last May after the pair were cast in the film Midnight In The Switchgrass, which was released in July.

Previously, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green for seven years until they split and eventually divorced in November 2020. They have three children together.