Megan Fox reveals why she asked Machine Gun Kelly if he was breastfed as a baby

Megan Fox has revealed why it was important for her to ask her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly if he was breastfed as a baby.

The 36-year-old actor shared some of the questions she’s asked Kelly during an interview withE! News on the red carpet for the musician’s new documentary, Life in Pink.

As Fox pondered the interviewer’s “great question,” she then recalled how she once asked Kelly, “were you breastfeed by your mother?”

According to the Jennifer’s Body star, by asking the 32-year-old singer about whether he was breastfed, she learned a lot about his mind and behaviour.

“It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament,” she said. “So I ask things like that. Where you go deep right away.”

While Fox did not elaborate, a 2012 study previously found that breastfed babies generally have “more challenging temperaments” than babies that are formula-fed.

The actor then claimed that, when she has a close relationship with another person, they know “almost everything” about one another.

“If you know me and I know you, it’s impossible for me to not know almost everything about you,” Fox added.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in January, also discussed their upcoming wedding plans.

Although they’ve sparked rumours among fans that they’re already married, as the Emo Girl singer often refers to Fox as his “wife,” the term has nothing to do with whether the pair are legally wed.

“I think when I speak about terminology - it never felt like my girlfriend,” Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said. “It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship.”

Fox agreed with her fiancé’s sentiment, before noting that they do not know when they’re tying the knot yet.

“We don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that,” the Transformers star explained.

Last April, Fox also opened up about some of her and Kelly’s occasional habits, including drinking one another’s blood. During an interview withGlamour UK in April, she said that the couple partakes in the habit for “ritual purposes only”.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she said. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”