Megan Fox reflects on conversation she had with her son about gender identity

Megan Fox has revealed details of the conversation she had with her son, Noah Shannon Green, about gender identity.

In a new interview with Glamour, the 35-year-old actor spoke about her son’s desire to wear dresses and protect him from bullying because of this.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” Fox told the outlet. “Some of the books are written by transgender children.

“Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want,” she added. “And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

Fox has three kids with her ex Brian Austin Green.

In a 2017 interview with Hollywood Pipeline’s Straight From the Source, when Green was asked if he was bothered by his son wearing dresses, he said: “My son, he’s four. I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree.

“They don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” he said. “To them I say, ‘I don’t care.’ He’s four and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It’s dresses or goggles or slippers, whatever. It’s his life.

“He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to, awesome,” he added.