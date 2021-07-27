Megan Rapinoe has revealed what a typical day looks like for her.

The US soccer star, who will be competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, told Refinery29 that murder podcasts and breakfast sandwiches are key staples in her routine.

After waking up between 7 and 8am, Rapinoe said she likes to have a “good breakfast” and explained that it’s crucial to her training for the Olympics.

“It’s an egg sandwich with onion and spinach on an English muffin,” she said.

Then it’s time for a workout, Rapinoe said. “I’m a ‘morning workout’ person, so around 11 or so, I get my workout going. If I don’t do it then, I’ll think about it all day, so I like to get it over with to start my day,” she explained.

In terms of what her workout regime is, Rapinoe revealed she tends to try a combination of cardio, strength training and on-field work.

“When I’m in my club team environment, it’s more soccer,” she added. “When I’m away from that, I focus more in the gym on the strength work. I try to build that base. A lot of Pilates, interval cardio work when I’m in the gym, too.”

Rapinoe continued: “Then I have a good lunch, do some errands, I might have a photoshoot in the afternoon.”

She went on to explain how much she loves listening to podcasts, adding that Serial is one of her favourites.

“I started podcasts because music just wasn’t distracting enough from the workouts,” she said.

“I found myself antsy. But this gets me into a good flow where I’m both mentally and physically stimulated at the same time.”

As for bed time, Rapinoe likes to wind down gently at the end of each day with some reading.

“I relax at the end of the day. I wash my face, brush my teeth. I typically also do some stretching before bed. It calms me down and gets the aches and pains out from the day, and then I can sleep easily.

“And then I like to read before bed. It calms me and makes me fall asleep. It takes me so long to read books because I fall asleep. The last book I read was Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow.”