Megan Thee Stallion donates more than $8,000 to help cover costs of fan’s funeral

Megan Thee Stallion has donated more than $8,000 to help cover the funeral costs of a fan who died unexpectedly.

The rapper shared the contribution after she was notified about the fan’s passing on Twitter on Tuesday, after the woman’s close friend @selenachichis tweeted at the 26-year-old: “Meg we lost a hottie. Our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to your songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family with funeral costs. We started a GoFundMe and are halfway there. @theestallion.”

The tweet prompted a response from Savage singer, who replied asking @selenachichis how much the family still needed.

After the Twitter user responded that $8,000 was still needed to reach the $16,000 fundraising goal, the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, responded with a screenshot of her $8,155 donation along with three blue heart emojis, which has since been liked more than 69,000 times.

The donation prompted a grateful response from the fan’s friend, who tweeted: “I am crying so hard. I will ride for you until the day I die. I know our friend is up in heaven smiling so hard right now. I can’t believe this. Thank you for helping us and their family. All the love in the world to you.”

In a separate tweet, @selenachichis again thanked Megan, writing: “Y’all better RIDE for @theestallion if you weren’t already. Shaniah is in heaven freaking the f*** out right now. The realest out there. I’m still in shock. Omg what a blessing. Also for anyone sending us love, I appreciate you. It’s overwhelming. I’m gonna try and get back to u!”

The funeral expense campaign, which raised $16,170, has since been disabled from receiving new donations.

According to @selenachichis, who spoke with Complex, the Houston rapper’s donation came at a point when her friend’s family and friends had “exhausted all our resources,” and for that she is “so thankful to Meg”.

“This has been incredibly overwhelming and we are so thankful to Meg,” she told the outlet. “Shaniah, one of my best friends passed away unexpectedly last week. Shocked and confused, myself and two of Shaniah’s other best friends came together to help Shaniah’s family with the funeral. A GoFundMe was created almost immediately for the funeral but the cost for everything continued to increase. Between the cemetery and funeral home it was going to cost $16k and we had only reached around $7,600 and had exhausted all our resources.”

The woman also explained that she had decided to reach out to the rapper because she and her friend were “such huge fans”.

On Twitter, Megan’s fans have also praised her for the generous donation, with one person writing: “You truly have the biggest heart ever. We love you.”

“I’m crying. You are truly beautiful inside and out. So kind of you to help them,” another fan tweeted.