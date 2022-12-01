TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 21

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Canadian influencer Megha Thakur has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 21, her parents have announced.

The TikTok star, who was from Brampton, Ontario, was well known for promoting self-confidence and body positivity, with Thakur frequently sharing videos of herself dancing with her more than 930,000 followers on TikTok.

In a post to her Instagram on Tuesday, Thakur’s parents shared the news of her “unexpected” passing, writing: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on 24 November 2022 in the early morning hours.”

In the caption of the emotional post, the influencer’s parents then reflected on the type of person their daughter was, with Thakur’s mother and father describing the 21 year old as a “confident and independent young woman”.

“She will be dearly missed,” they wrote.

Thakur’s parents also acknowledged their daughter’s love for the community of followers she’d grown on her social media accounts, as they noted she “loved her fans” and would have wanted them to know about her passing.

“At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey,” the influencer’s parents continued, before signing the post “Meghna’s loving parents”.

The post, which includes details about Thakur’s funeral service, has been met with an outpouring of condolences from the influencer’s followers and fans.

“My dearest Megha, this is absolutely devastating. Sending your family so much love. I’m so truly saddened by the loss of a creative genius,” fellow influencer Stephanie Valentine, who goes by @glamzilla, wrote in the comments.

Another fan reflected on the influencer’s lasting impact, writing: “This is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to your family. I can’t believe it. Your daughter was remarkable. She showed us all how freeing and beautiful it is to be unapologetically yourself.

“I’m very sad that she is physically no longer here. But what she stood for, the confidence she exuded and instilled in her audience is a legacy that will live on forever. You will be missed Megha. Thank you for sharing your light with us.”

In Thakur’s most recent Instagram post, she was filmed walking around New York City, with the influencer reminding her followers about the importance of self-love and confidence in the caption. “YOU’RE in charge. Remember that,” she wrote, along with the hashtags #SelfLove and #Confidence.

On TikTok, Thakur’s followers have also shared messages of grief over her death, with one person writing in the comments under her most recent video: “Rest in Power Megha. You were and always will be a light in this world.”

As of now, no additional details about the cause of Thakur’s death have been released.