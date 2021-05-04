Meghan Markle: everything we know about her new children's book

Today it was announced that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is adding one more job title to her long list - children’s book author.

The surprise news landed today about the royal, who was last in the headlines for her and her husband Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Here is everything we know so far about Meghan’s book.

What is it going to be titled?

The upcoming book is titled The Bench.

(Penguin Random House)

What is it about?

In a press release, she said the book is about the “special relationship between father and son” and it is inspired by the dynamic between Prince Harry and their son Archie.

According to the press release, it “touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.

“Evoking a deep sense of warmth, connection and compassion, The Bench gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons - moments of peace and reflection, trust, belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

(Penguin Random House)

What was the inspiration for the book?

The Bench began its life as a poem that Meghan penned for Prince Harry “on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born”.

Archie is their first child together and was born in May 2019. The royal couple is now expecting their second child, a daughter. They revealed the gender of their unborn child during their interview with Oprah, the first broadcast on CBS in March.

Did Meghan do the illustrations?

Meghan might be a very talented individual but she did not do the artwork, instead, she trusted well-known children’s book illustrator Christian Robinson. He drew in his famous style but worked in watercolour for the first time.

In a statement, EVP and publisher of Random House Books for Young Readers Group Mallory Loeher said, “Meghan’s touching text explores the relationship between fathers and sons and undeniably tugs at the heartstrings that parents and caregivers feel. Christian’s art beautifully matches the tender emotion of Meghan’s words, and every spread is infused with a vibrant sense of joy and love.”

(Penguin Random House)

When is hitting the shelves?

It is due to be published on 8 June 2021 so a little over a month away and makes potentially the perfect Father’s Day present.

What other forms is it taking?

It’ll be a physical book but there will also be an audiobook version with narration from the duchess herself.